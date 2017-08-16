Alignment Rockford looking for industry experts for annual career expo

Alignment Rockford is looking for industry experts to host a booth at the 2017 Academy Expo this fall.

The annual academy expo is designed for 9th grade students at Rockford Public Schools to get the opportunity to meet with industry professionals, discuss a potential career with them and help make their College and Career Academy selection for 10th grade.

The career expo will be held Wednesday, October 4 at the Indoor Sports Center at Sportscore 2 in Loves Park. Booths are free of charge for businesses to host and you can register by clicking this link.

Booths are still needed in the following areas: