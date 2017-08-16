KFACT opens new space in Rockford

After eight years of mentoring young girls in the area, one Rockford group finally has a place to call home.

KFACT celebrated the grand opening of its new location, called "GIRLS Space," Tuesday.

GIRLS stands for "Girls in Real Life Situations."

The nonprofit organization mentors young girls in hopes of making sure they succeed in higher education and a better life.

KFACT founder Shamika Williams says the space, which was made possible thanks to fundraising from Club Blue, will do wonders for its mission.

"I was working with girls out of my house for the last 10 years or so," Williams says. "So this opportunity that Club Blue gave us, gave the girls a place to go after school."

GIRLS space is located at 227 North Church Street in Rockford.