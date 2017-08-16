Beloit police search for suspect in shooting

Authorities in Beloit say they have identified a suspect in a shooting Saturday, August 12.

Beloit police say two people suffered gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the 500 Block of 8th Street.

Through an investigation, police say they have identified 24-year-old Andy Davis, of Beloit, as a suspect. Police say they have probable cause to arrest Davis for recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and felon in possession of a firearm, which are all felonies.

An apprehension request has also been issued by the Department of Corrections. David is under court extended supervision. He is currently out on cash bail for a shooting that had occurred in 2015.

The Beloit Police Department says additional suspects are involved, but they cannot release any other information at this time.

Two injured in Beloit shooting early Saturday morning