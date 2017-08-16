Wisconsin top Republicans largely silent on Trump comments

Wisconsin's top Republicans have been largely silent on President Donald Trump's defiant blaming of "both sides" for the weekend violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Virginia.

But at least one Democrat is calling for Trump to be removed from office.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore said Tuesday that Republicans and Democrats should unite and remove Trump from office. Her comments came shortly after Trump voiced support for those in Virginia seeking to maintain the monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that .

Trump ally Republican Gov. Scott Walker hasn't commented directly on Trump's remarks. Walker's only comment came Saturday tweeting that "we should all condemn the violence and hate" at the protest.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that "white supremacy is repulsive" but did not specifically address Trump.