Coronado Theatre Announces 90th Birthday Party

The Coronado Theatre announced today that it would be celebrating it's 90th birthday at the end of September and a plan to do it in style was already in place.

The theatre will be hosting a "Roaring Twenties" party at 7 pm on Friday September 29th complete with food, drink and tours offered to guests and it would follow up the party with an Indoor/Outdoor event the next day.

The Roaring Twenties party will pay homage to the theatre's very beginnings when it opened up in 1927. the theatre reopened in 2001. The theatre has hosted graduations, plays, musical performances, movie screenings and much more and theatre directors say the event will be a good way to say thank you for all the memories so far and thank you for all the memories to come.

The event will be free to the public and is the largest free event the theatre has hosted since its reopening in 2001.