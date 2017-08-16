Swedes breaks ground on new clinic

SwedishAmerican celebrated the groundbreaking of its new clinic on 815 Day.
The address of the future clinic on Rockford's west side is, coincidentally, 815 Marchesano Dr.
The future clinic will house up to six practices and provide various services to an area SwedishAmerican says desperately needs them.
The new clinic is set to open in 2018.
