RPS 205 practices active shooter drill

An active shooter drill at RPS 205 looks to make sure school leaders and first responders are ready in case the unthinkable happens.

the drill happened at East High School on Tuesday. Police responded to the critical incident. Actors played victims and one person played a suspect. the group says the drill is important given what's happened at other schools in the past.

"When you look back in history and you look back at the active shooter situations, which we've looked back and studied. What you find in those debriefings is a better need for coordination," said Asst. Deputy Chief Mike Dalke with Rockford Police.

East High School students also participated in the drill.