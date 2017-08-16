815 Rockford Day

Today was 815 or on the calendar 08/15. For the second year in a row, the city celebrated Rockford day and this year brought more fun than last year. More than 90 stores and restaurants took part in the festivities offering deals and promos geared toward 815 day.

There were plenty of fun things to do around downtown Rockford today and some of the festivities included a kickoff for the Paint the Town Calendar event. Swedish American Hospital broke ground on a new facility today as well. Also on the list of festivities were The Rockford Story, a job fair, 815 on the Mile, The Coronado announcing it's 90th birthday party, a dock party and a figure skating exhibition.

City officials said the highlight of the day was how Rockford Day brought the community together.

August 15th was named 815 day or Rockford day last year and with the success from this year and last, should become a Rockford tradition for a long time.