Rockford moves forward with West State Street development

West State Street in Rockford is taking a new shape as the city moves forward with phase two of the corridor development.

Entire stretches of the street being cleared away to make room for the new project.

"For a lot of these properties to come down, it's very good," said 13th Ward Alderwoman Linda McNeely.

They're coming down to make room for a wider street -- and more developed streetscape.

Complete with new sidewalks... Lighting ... And green space.

"There's an aesthetic impact having a linear park, making the street and all the landscaping fresh and new. It goes to quality of life and even in some cases makes people feel safe," said public works director Mark Stockman.

Demolition crews say they're taking a down total of 9 house along West State this week, including one which neighbors say has been vacant for several years.

"Just to be able to go over and see the work and effort they're putting in to make the neighborhood better.. I'm all with it," said Rockford resident Johnathan Tilson.

Tilson says he's lived on Rockford's west side for 16 years and is thrilled to see some improvements.



"Just being able to know we're going to have more green space, less spots for people to run in and do miscellaneous and illegal activities. So, I'm 100 percent with it, I'm glad they finally got around to it," said Tilson.

For drivers, the new development will mean 4 lanes all the way from downtown Rockford to Springfield Ave.



"It's not going to feel like a residential street. It's going to feel like what it is, a U.S. highway," said McNeely.

McNeely hopes the new road attracts more businesses to set up shop on the west side.

"It's going to open a lot of doors for them because there's going to be thousands of more cars coming through," said McNeely.

New opportunities for not only businesses, but the neighborhood as it prepares for construction.

"I'm down for anything, anything positive for the neighborhood," said Tilson.

The city of Rockford says the project should be finished in around 3 years.



