State Police see uptick in deadly crashes during July

Deadly car crashes, it's tragedy state police and loved ones say is preventable.

"Honestly -- when you have to see lives lost due to a traffic collision, it's tough," Lt. Carl Heintz with the Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police report eight deadly car crashes in July in District 16, which includes Boone, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties. That's compared to two deaths in the same month last year.

Officials say 2017 was expected to have one of the lowest fatality rates in five years. But, with July's fatality rate so high, state police are urging drivers to practice safer driving habits. They say losing one life -- is one too many.

"I think people just need to decide today that you're going to eliminate distractions," Heintz said.

Officials urge you to put down your cell phone, don't drink and drive and keep all eyes on the road.

Jennifer Snow lost her loved one in a motorcycle accident. Now, she's making it her mission that no other family has to go through the same thing.

"If there's a lot of people in the area who ride, I just talk to them to try to be more aware," Snow said.

It's an effort she hopes spares another family from the grief of losing a loved one to a traffic accident.

"It's horrible to lose somebody no matter how you lose them to lose them to something that's senseless like a car accident that could be avoided. I think it makes it a little harder," Snow said.

When just one life is too many, Jennifer and police urge you to look up and stay safe on the roads.

State police say they have no traffic deaths so far in August. It's something the department hopes stays that way.