First responders, RPS 205 hold active shooter drill

Rockford emergency responders and Rockford Public Schools team up to make sure they're ready if an active shooting situation were ever to happen.



Leaders gathered at East High School this morning for a drill to simulate the critical incident.



Police and fire responded, while actors played a single suspect as well as injured victims.



Officials say this kind of drill is important if the worst case were to happen in Rockford.



"When you look back in history and you look back at active shooter situations, which we've looked back at, what you find in those debriefings is a better need for coordination," Asst. Deputy Chief Mike Dalke said.



He says that coordination includes resources, investigative service and medical services.



