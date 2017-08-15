Illinois House to consider governor's school-funding changes

The Illinois House plans to gauge support for changes Gov. Bruce Rauner made with an amendatory veto of school funding legislation.



There will be no immediate vote on overriding the veto when the House convenes Wednesday.



Instead, Democrats will consider a new bill that incorporates the Republican governor's changes. But its chances in the House are slim.



The original legislation would revamp the way public schools are funded. Under the plan, no school district would get less money next year than it received this year. Additional money would be funneled to the neediest districts first.

Rauner's amendatory veto significantly changed that plan.

If the House doesn't approve the new compromise bill, it will have until Aug. 29 to override Rauner's veto. The Senate voted to override the veto on Sunday.

