Belvidere has new coach, same philosophy

New Belvidere head coach Darin Wecker served as the offensive coordinator under Chuck Leonard for the Bucs. With Leonard's departure to Rockford Lutheran, Wecker gets his first head coaching job. He looks to keep playing a fast pace.

"I'm honored to take the post," Wecker said. "I'm more excited for the kids. I have my own little take on things to show them football is still fun."

Belvidere fell just short of the playoffs last year, finishing 4-5 on the season. The players appreciate the continuity in the system with Wecker being promoted to head coach.

"We got to spend time at practice and in the building in passing periods when I talked to him," senior wide receiver Phil Kolk said. "We have a good relationship."

That bodes well for the Bucs. Kolk was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NIC-10 last year. Mason Hulsey replaces Austin Revolinski at quarterback, and Hulsey knows what to expect from Wecker.

"He's good with the players," Hulsey said. "He knows what we want and what needs to be done."

Belvidere opens the season against East at Swanson Stadium in Rockford.