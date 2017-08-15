Leonard returns to Lutheran as head coach

Chuck Leonard spent time as an assistant coach at Rockford Lutheran before taking the Belvidere head coaching job. After Bruce Bazsali left Lutheran for Guilford, Leonard jumped at the opportunity to return to the Crusaders' sidelines.

"It'll be nice," Leonard said of going back to Lutheran. "I'm excited to carry on that winning tradition here at Lutheran."

The Crusaders made some big strides with Bazsali as head coach. Leonard employs a similar high-octane offense with an emphasis on outscoring opponents.

"It's hard for [other teams] to keep up with us with our high tempo offense," senior wide receiver Aaron Frank said. "That's how we get points on the board."

Lutheran lost a lot of talent from last year's team. The Crusaders know every week is a challenge in the Big Northern Conference.

"We're right up to par with everyone else," senior cornerback and wide receiver Kyle Morgan said. "We've been working hard in keeping our team on track."

Lutheran is looking for a sixth straight appearance in the playoffs. The Crusaders kick off their campaign in week one at Genoa-Kingston.