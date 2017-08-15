Rockford man faces federal child porn charges

A Rockford man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Gregory Greene, 57, has been charged with two counts of transporting child pornography via the Internet and one count of possessing a computer and thumb drive containing child pornography, including an image of a minor under 12 years of age.

Greene now faces five to 20 years in prison for each count of transporting child porn, and up to 20 years for each count of possessing child porn.

He also faces up to a $250,000 fine.

Greene was indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford on August 8.