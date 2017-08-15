Special prosecutor granted in Marc Mongan case

A controversial case in Ogle County will now have a special prosecutor.

During a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow filed a motion to have a special prosecutor appointed for the Marc Mongan case.

Mongan, 46, was arrested last summer after he allegedly crashed his boat into another boat that 31-year-old Megan Wells was sitting in. She was thrown into the Rock River near Oregon and later died from her injuries.

Judge John Redington granted the request. Mongan is due back in court September 6.

Back in December, a grand jury decided Mongan would not face felony charges in connection to the crash.

Family for Megan Wells has been attempting to get a special prosecutor appointed for the past several months.

In court documents filed Tuesday, the Ogle County State's Attorney says his office has been made aware of information about evidence and witnesses not known at the time of the grand jury last December.

