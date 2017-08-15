Lee County man charged in stabbing

An Amboy man has turned himself in after being wanted in connection with a stabbing in Lee County over the weekend.

Daniel Deger, 21, of Amboy has been charged with aggravated battery.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called out to a home in the 200 block of North Bailey Avenue in Amboy on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing.

The victim, a 26-year-old Amboy man, was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon with a stab wound to the abdominal area. He was later airlifted to OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford. He is in stable condition.

Police say Deger turned himself in on Monday and is now being held in the Lee County Jail.