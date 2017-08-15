Rockford man charged with sex assault of a child

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several children.

Tadelle McDaniel, 31, has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and domestic battery.

Rockford Police says the department's Sensitive Crimes Unit has been working on an investigation involving the sexual assault of several victims under the age of 13 over the past several months.

An arrest warrant was obtained for McDaniel in connection with this crime. He was found in a home in the 1900 block of Elm Street Monday and arrested without incident.

McDaniel is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $510,000 bond.