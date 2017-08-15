Janesville Police: Suspect connected to string of burglaries, thefts

Police in Janesville have arrested a woman on a number of charges in connection to a series of burglaries and thefts around the city.

Amanda Rodden-Clawson, 25, has been charged with nine counts of burglary, seven counts of theft, five counts of criminal damage, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, obstruction, retail theft and trespassing.

Police say officers were called out to the Drunken Monkey, 1802 Center Avenue, around 5 a.m. Monday on a report of an alarm going off.

Officers say Rodden-Clawson came out of the building but then run back inside after she saw police.

Police say Rodden-Clawson was found hiding in the basement of the bar. They say she refused to follow commands and was bitten by a K9 officer.

Rodden-Clawson was taken to Mercyhealth for treatment to puncture wounds and released.

Investigators believe Rodden-Clawson is connected to recent burglaries and thefts at Bad Brad’s on Rockport Road, the Drunken Monkey on Center Avenue, Game Day Bar on South Jackson Street, Down the Street Tavern on South Jackson Street, Kohl's on Milton Avenue, as well as two burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles at Best Events on Center Avenue and criminal damage and trespass to Alt Financial on Joliet.

Rodden-Clawson is now being held at the Rock County Jail.