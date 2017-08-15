Marc Mongan back in Ogle County court Tuesday

A controversial case in Ogle County returns to the courtroom Tuesday.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled today in Marc Mongan's case. He is the man accused of driving the boat that hit and killed Megan Wells during a boating crash on the Rock River in June 2016.

Earlier this summer, the family of Wells tried to bring in a special prosecutor on the case, stating they felt Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow had a conflict of interest in the case.

That request was denied.

That came after a grand jury decided last December that Mongan would not face felony charges related to this case.

13 News reporter Mary Sugden will be in the courtroom today and will bring you the latest updates.