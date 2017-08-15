Police in Roscoe investigate two vehicle fires as arson

Roscoe Police are conducting an arson investigation after officers say two vehicles were intentionally set on fire Monday night.

Police say officers were called out to a vehicle fire in the 6400 block of Sutter Drive around 10 p.m. Monday. They were also called out to a second vehicle fire in the 9700 block of Sage Hen Trail around 10:50 p.m.

Officers say both vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

No one was in either vehicle when the fires were started and no injuries were reported.

Police are now searching for two possible witnesses seen driving on Rural Edge Drive around 10:50 p.m. Monday in a white SUV. Police believe there were two teen girls in the SUV at the time.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Roscoe Police Department, 815-623-7338.