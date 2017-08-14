Tuesday August 15th is 815 Rockford Day

Tomorrow is August 15th or 08/15 on the calendar which means it's 815 Rockford day.

More than 90 local shops and restaurants will have deals, promos and specials tomorrow. In addition to the many specials throughout Rockford, there will be several events happening including the Rockford Day Job Fair, Rockford Day at Edgebrook and 815 on the bridge.

City leaders say the day will bring the community together.