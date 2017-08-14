Hanley Building Demolition To Cost More Than Expected

The price tag to clean up near the old Hanley building is more than what was first thought. An emergency purchase order has been filed for an additional 73-hundred dollars to fill the vault on the north side of the Hanley building.

This brings the total cost of the project to over $31,000 dollars after the Hanley building was destroyed by an arson fire in June. No arrests have been made.

The original price of demolition was expected to cost a little less than $25,000 dollars.