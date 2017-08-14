East looks to turn corner in Griffin's 4th year at helm

East came close to making the playoffs last year, falling one win short with a 4-5 record. This year, the E-Rabs hope to take the next step as Gary Griffin begins his fourth year in charge of the E-Rabs.

"It's going to take a whole lot of blocking and a whole lot of tackling," Griffin said. "As long as we do those things we're going to be OK. We're going to get where we need to get."

Griffin's emphasis on the basics has yielded strong results. The E-Rabs have been one of the more physical teams in the NIC-10 in recent years.

"We compete every day," senior defensive back Izayah McKinnie said. "Being strong, and taking care of your responsibilities [lead to our success]."

The E-Rabs have transformed their program in recent years with an emphasis on physical play, but also an emphasis on staying together.

"It's like we're one big family," senior fullback and linebacker Christopher White said. "We have that bond that can't be broken."

East hasn't made the playoffs in 16 years. The E-Rabs hope to take the first step to that on opening night against Belvidere at Swanson Stadium in Rockford.