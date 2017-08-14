Freeport football looking for improvement

Freeport finished 2016 with just one win, but the Pretzels are optimistic they can improve that this year. Three of last year's losses were by less than a touchdown, and state champion hurdler Deion McShane is back to lead the offense. McShane focuses more on how to lift his younger teammates to great heights.

"Being a leader shows them life skills," McShane said. "That's what they need, being young in high school."

McShane's maturity makes him a great asset on and off the field.

"He's a special talent out here but he's coachable," head coach Aaron Wichman said. "You tell him to do something and he does it."

McShane set the state record in the 300 meter hurdles at the state track meet, helping the Pretzels win a state title in the process. He's excited for his senior season on the gridiron.

"I'm really focused this year because last year I was hurt with my ankle injury but I'm back," McShane said. "I think I can score a lot of touchdowns."

The Pretzels hope he can get that scoring started in week one at home against Auburn.