Rivets drop first postseason game in franchise history

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - It was Rockford’s first playoff game in franchise history, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Although the game was scoreless through six innings, Rockford eventually fell in a pitcher’s duel to the Battle Creek Bombers 2-0 on Monday night. Rockford finishes the season with a 39-34 record, losing their first playoff game in the team’s short existence.

Chase Kueter (Dubuque) made his fifth appearance for the Rivets this season. In his first six innings of work, Kueter gave up one hit and struck out five batters.

Dakota Edwards was just as good for Battle Creek. He gave up two hits through the first seven innings of the ballgame, and kept Battle Creek right in the game. Kian O’Brien (Madison College) and Anthony Forte (Richmond) were the only Rivets to make it on base before the 8th.

It was in the 7th that Kueter finally got into trouble. Alex Howard (Arkansas State) led off with a double and moved to third base off a Nick Walker (Austin Peay) single. Kueter retired the next batter with a lineout, but a sacrifice grounder to Brian Klein (Texas Tech) at third allowed Howard to score and give the Bombers a 1-0 lead. Kueter did not give up any further runs in the inning.

In the top of the 8th, Rockford showed signs of life on offense. Forte led off with a double and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Neal Tyrell (Lewis). The subsequent Rivets batters struck out and Rockford was unable to tie the game. The Bombers added an insurance run in the ninth and shut down the Rivets to end the game. Rockford finished the season 12 games better than last year's record.