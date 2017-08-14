Dixon Police see drop in arrests two years after Safe Passages initiative

It's been almost two years since Lee County decided to change the way it handles drug addiction with a program called Safe Passages.

"People that we were dealing with over and over and over again and now we're handling them and helping them in a positive way," said Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss.

Under the Safe Passages Initiative, an addict can hand in their needles and drugs in exchange for treatment without the risk of arrest or criminal charges.

Police say that new protocol is paying off; misdemeanor and felony drug arrests in the area dropped 39 percent in 2016.

"Drugs end up leading to gangs, which leads to violence, graffiti in your community. Drugs just destroy communities, so seeing that decrease in the supply of drugs in our area is substantial," said Langloss.

Police say the new approach to handling addiction is also helping keep drugs out of the community.

"We're hearing back a lot that people are not willing to come to Dixon and sell drugs because things are just too hot as they call it," said Langloss.

Police also say the number of inmates in Lee County jail dropped by 10 people a month.

"The worst thing for someone who has a drug addiction or a mental illness is to be locked up and to not get the help that they need," said Sinnissippi Centers President and CEO Patrick Phelan.

Health officials say the people helped by Safe Passages have been less likely to relapse because they get treatment quickly.

When we really began to address the heroin and opioid addiction in Lee County, we began to see those referrals taper off a little bit," said Phelan.

Results these leaders say are the first steps to ending the opioid crisis in their community.

Dixon Police say they hope to use this new data as evidence to help the program expand to neighboring counties who also struggle with opioid addictions.

