Job fair in Rockford Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford church is hosting a job fair Tuesday. 

The event will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church, 404 North Avon in Rockford. 

Representatives from RPS 205, Woodward, AAR, Alpine Bank, Aerotek, Workforce Connection and others will be on hand. 

Business attire is encouraged and applicants should bring a resume. Some companies and staffing agencies will be conducting interviews at the fair. 

