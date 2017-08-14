Active shooter training Tuesday at East High - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Active shooter training Tuesday at East High

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Police Department and Rockford Public Schools will participate in an emergency exercise Tuesday. 

An active shooter simulation will begin at 9 a.m. at East High School on Charles Street.

There will be emergency responders and high school students participating in the drill, which is expected to end at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The drill will simulate an active shooter scenario. The public is reminded that it is only a drill. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.