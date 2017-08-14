Active shooter training Tuesday at East High

The Rockford Police Department and Rockford Public Schools will participate in an emergency exercise Tuesday.
An active shooter simulation will begin at 9 a.m. at East High School on Charles Street.
There will be emergency responders and high school students participating in the drill, which is expected to end at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The drill will simulate an active shooter scenario. The public is reminded that it is only a drill.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.