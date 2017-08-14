Kitten tests positive for rabies in Carroll County

Stateline-area health departments are warning residents to not approach unknown or wild animals after a kitten tested positive for rabies last week.

The Ogle County Health Department issued the warning Monday afternoon.

Health officials say the kitten was found on a farm in Carroll County last week. They say the kitten had a swollen face and was lethargic when it was found.

Local public health authorities in the area are working to find the source of rabies and see if this is an isolated incident. They say the residents who were exposed to the kitten, who are from Ogle County, are now receiving treatment.

This is the second year in a row that Ogle County has had human exposure or potential exposure to rabies from a cat. Both situations were caused by unvaccinated cats on farms.

Health officials are reminding pet owners to make sure their pets have up to date rabies vaccinations.

In Illinois rabies is most often found in bats, but other animals can also be infected, including raccoons, skunks, foxes and pets.

The health department says if you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water, then seek medical attention immediately. The local health department or the county animal control office also should be notified immediately