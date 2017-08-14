Senate votes to override Gov. Rauner's veto of SB 1

The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a public-school funding plan.

The Senate voted 38-19 Sunday to reject the Republican's amendatory veto of a newly devised financing formula. Rauner says it is too generous to Chicago public schools.

The override needed 36 votes. It moves to the House where it also needs a three-fifths majority. Override prospects are less certain there.

Rauner's amendatory veto removed hundreds of millions of dollars from what he calls a "bailout" for the nation's third-largest school system. It redistributed funds and Rauner is promoting that nearly every district would get more money under his plan.

Democrats argued that Chicago educates largely low-income students. They say the Rauner plan simply takes district from one needy district to fund another.

The lawmaker responsible for the school funding plan endorsed by the Senate over Rauner's veto says the House should vote to override too.

Sen. Andy Manar is a Democrat from Bunker Hill. He told reporters Sunday that a negotiated compromise on the "evidence-based" funding model is still possible. But if there's no deal, the House should override when it convenes Wednesday.

Manar says Rauner's veto was not driven by policy concerns but by politics. But both Rauner and he say they're willing to compromise.

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton said Sunday's vote to override Rauner's changes to a school-funding measure "moved our state one step closer to getting rid of the worst funding system in the nation."