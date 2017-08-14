Rockford Police arrest one, search for second suspect in retail theft investigation

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second in connection with a series of retail thefts in Rockford.

Rockford Police say officers have been investigating the retail thefts at a local retailer for the past several months.

Detectives recently identified two suspects in this investigation, Roy Fiorello III and Christian Littrell, who they believe are responsible for these thefts.

Fiorello, 34, of Rockford, was arrested Sunday and charged with retail theft.

Police are continuing to search for Littrell, 39, of Rockford. He is wanted on retail theft charges.

Bond for both men has been set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Christian Littrell is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.