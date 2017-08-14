Blitzball tournament held in Freeport Saturday

At Little Cubs Field in Freeport Saturday, teams played a new kind of ball game, all for charity.

Teams played a game called "Blitzball." Players says it is an up-and-coming version of Wiffle Ball.

Saturday afternoon 20 teams from across the country played games in Freeport to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Some players came to the Stateline from as far away as North Carolina for the event.

Organizers say it was a great way to show off Freeport's one of a kind field, while also giving back to the community.

This weekend's Blitzball tournament ended with a home run derby under the lights of Little Cubs Field. The winner got to take home a baseball signed by Chicago Cubs' pitcher Jon Lester.