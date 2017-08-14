Man shot in Walgreen's parking lot Sunday night - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man shot in Walgreen's parking lot Sunday night

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a store parking lot Sunday night. 

Police say officers and firefighters were called out to the parking lot of Walgreen's, 3803 Auburn, on a report of a shooting victim around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. 

Officers found one victim, a man in his early 30's, who had been shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say they do not have any information about possible suspects at this time.  

