Man shot in Walgreen's parking lot Sunday night

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a store parking lot Sunday night.

Police say officers and firefighters were called out to the parking lot of Walgreen's, 3803 Auburn, on a report of a shooting victim around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found one victim, a man in his early 30's, who had been shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have any information about possible suspects at this time.