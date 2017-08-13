Lena-Winslow Brings Back Experience on the Line

Lena-Winslow has been the model of consistency in the NUIC under the direction of Ric Arand - the Panthers have made the playoffs every season since 1999 and are poised to make a 19th straight trip to the playoffs in 2017.

They know the winning formula in the NUIC - ground and pound offense, paired with smash mouth defense. That means power in the trenches, and the Panthers will have plenty of it.

"Three linemen that played significant time last year on the offensive line," says Arand. "It's spread evenly through the offense, defense, and special teams where we're experienced where we're not."

That familiarity with the Lena-Winslow playbook up front has the skill players anxious to light up the scoreboard.

"You can trust them more, we trust each other," says senior tailback Rahveon Valentine. "It's a team sport, they open holes, we do our job."

Valentine has dazzled defenses in his previous three years as a Panther, and is ready to elevate his game again and help Lena-Winslow play well into the Fall.

The Panthers kick off on August 25 at home against West Carroll.