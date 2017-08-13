Jamie Hogan Wins Ledges Invitational

One week after he captured his record 9th Greater Rockford Men's Classic championship, Jamie Hogan won his second consecutive local golf tournament, taking the 2017 Ledges Invitational by four strokes.

Hogan's Saturday 69 and Sunday 68 held off the rest of the championship flight en route to the victory.

Brian Silvers' Sunday 69 vaulted him into a second place finish, his second runner-up in a Preserves tournament this season, including the County Amateur. John Milner and Danny Gorman each shot a two-day 144 to tie for third place.

Carson Racich, who just graduated from Harlem, was the only female competitor in the tournament, and played from the tips with the rest of her male counterparts. She shot a two-day 171 in the A Flight of the tournament.