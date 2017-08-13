Local bowling alleys raise funds for veterans

Bowlers here in Rockford hit the lanes today -- rolling strikes in support of the troops.

This weekend -- bowlers celebrated the annual Bowl for Freedom event.

The fundraiser collects money for hospitalized veterans across the country.

Bowl for Freedom is a national charity started over seven decades ago. . but it's been supported by local alleys for a number of years

"We have a lot of veterans in some of our senior league here and at the other centers. They're so happy that we're doing something for them," says Cherry Bowl General Manager Ann Buja.

The Northern Illinois Bowling Association says it raised over $25,000 for Bowl for Freedom in the past year.