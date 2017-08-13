Rivets Wrap Regular Season, Head to Playoffs

The Rockford Rivets finished their second season in the Northwoods League with a 12-4 win in Kalamazoo. The win gives Rockford (39-33) the number three seed in the South Division, as they head to Battle Creek for a playoff game against the Bombers on Monday.

After being swept in a double header the day previous, the Rivets wanted to make sure they got one back from the Growlers. Jon Laird had a good start for Rockford, but Kalamazoo got on the board 1st. Drew Huff led off with a walk, and eventually scored on an RBI single off the bat of Jack Duffy to put Kalamazoo up 1-0.

However, Rockford gave Laird plenty of run support. In the 3rd, Bren Spillane led off with a walk, Brian Klein reached on an error that allowed Spillane to score, tying the game. Kian O’Brien walked as the next man up before Anthony Forte (Richmond) scored both Klein and O’Brien with a triple. Brett Whelton added a two-RBI double before the frame ended, giving Rockford a 5-1 lead.

The Rivets' offense finally came together in the game after managing only one run in the two seven inning games on Saturday. Rockford scored three more insurance runs in the 8th, thanks to a two-RBI double by Klein and an RBI sacrifice fly out by O’Brien, putting Rockford on top 9-2.

In the 9th, Rockford continued to pile it on. Spillane walked with the bases loaded to bring home Matic Lesnjak. Klein added another pair of RBIs on a single to give Rockford the 12-2 lead.

The Rivets secured a playoff spot earlier in the week, as they owned a tiebreaker over the Madison Mallards from the regular season. Rockford will travel to Battle Creek for its first-ever playoff game on Monday to play the Bombers.