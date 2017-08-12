Antonio Little Memorial Basketball Tournament

Antonio Little and South Beloit basketball took the community by storm in the late 2000's, leaving behind a lasting legacy of Sobos success. Little's life was tragically cut short, and his basketball neighbors came together to pay tribute this weekend.

The U-W Health Sports Factory hosted a memorial basketball tournament in Little's honor, with 3v3, 5v5, and wheelchair divisions of competition. Players from across the region participated in the bracket-style tournament, with plenty of South Beloit flavor coming to downtown Rockford to support Little's family, friends, coaches, and teammates.

"It means everything and the world to our small community in South Beloit," said Little's former teammate Matt Peterson. "We have great representation from them. He not only worked in the South Beloit community, but also the Rockford community. To expand that in his name, and bring a large group of people together is phenomenal."