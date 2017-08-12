Orangeville Eyes Postseason Breakthrough

The Orangeville Broncos took the NUIC by surprise in 2016, winning four games to match its win total over the previous four seasons combined. A regular season finale loss kept Orangeville out of the postseason.

Now focused on 2017, Jay Doyle's group is intent on carrying last year's winning attitude into a new campaign and ending a six-year playoff drought.

"We got off to a 1-4 start and there was a lot of character you saw from the kids, they rattled off three straight wins and we put ourselves in position," said Doyle, reflecting on last season's near playoff miss.

"People know that they can't walk over us," said Broncos senior quarterback Austin Guy. "They know they'll have to play their best players against us the whole game. It makes them think twice about it and hesitate when they come to play us."

Orangeville kicks off the season on the road in a Week 1 matchup at Polo.