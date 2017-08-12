Rockford police searching for suspect responsible for Friday night shooting

Rockford police searching for suspect responsible for Friday nig - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting near the 1200 block of Blaisdell St. late Friday night. 

Rockford Police say the victim was riding his motorcycle eastbound when it was approached by a dark colored Mazda. That's when the suspect began shooting the victim before fleeing the scene. Investigators say the victim was shot one time. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was described as a younger black male. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

