Rockford Police Department Lateral Transfer

The Rockford Police Department welcomed new talent to it's police force and it used a new method to bring in some of the new talent.

The Department swore in seven new officers during an awards ceremony today with six of the new members being recruits from the police academy. One of the officers is a certified officer from South Beloit Dispatch. He was brought to RPD through the lateral transfer program which allows an officer to move to a different department without having to be re certified.

This is the first year that the Rockford Police Department is swearing someone in from the program.