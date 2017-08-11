Machesney Park Police get new technology

Machesney Park Police received a shot in the arm when it comes to solving cases today. The new tool the department plans on using to catch criminals are license plate readers.

The license plate readers will help police locate persons of interest, stolen vehicles, wanted criminals, create leads, and solve cases. The license plate readers contain integrated processors that rapidly process license plate images using optical character recognition that is cross referenced to a national license plate database.

The village had license plate readers installed in two squad cars and plans to expand use of the technology in the future.