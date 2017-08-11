Better Business Bureau warns of funeral scams in the mail

It never feels good being lied to - especially when it comes to funeral costs. And there's warning of a scam offering money for funeral expenses.

The better business bureau says these scam letters have been in circulation for about 10 years now. The goal of these letters is to get information out of you.



Even though the information the letter asks for is minimal it is enough for scam companies to call you or send irritating junk mail and even email spam.

The BBB also says the information can be sold to other scam artists.



Dennis Horton, the director of Rockford Regional Better Business Bureau said, "What makes it bad is it's not very transparent as to what they're attempting to do. By telling senior they're going to get up to $35,000 dollars for your final expenses or your burial."

The BBB is advising anyone who receives this letter to ignore it.