Local rescue group saves baby bald eagle

An 18-month baby bald eagle is being nursed back to health at a local wildlife rescue.

Some neighbors in Rockford were watching the mother and her babies when they noticed one of them was down.

That's when Hoo Haven Wildlife came in and noticed a severe broken left leg.

"You're looking at the national symbol of the United States of America and you would let something happen to that, oh I think not. And so all the people said 'Oh no,that's our bird'," said Karen Herdklotz, Director of Hoo Haven Wildlife



The bald eagle is expected to be released in may at the Kishwaukee Forest Preserve