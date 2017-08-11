Rockford Mayor says more the merrier going after auto plant project

And then there were three.



Rockford is in the mix for a major auto plant project that could bring thousands of jobs to the area.

We first told you last night on 13 News at ten that the city's leading economic development agency, RAEDC, put Rockford in the running after Rochelle and DeKalb were announced as contenders earlier in the day.



Multiple sources say it's Toyota Mazda that's looking for a new site.



Nathan Bryant, the president and CEO of RAEDC, says he spoke directly to the site selector about the deal.



Bryant says he told that person Rockford will provide a proposal. It would include a 1-thousand acre site -- yet to be disclosed.



The reality is this is a long shot. Ten other states are also in the running, with dozens of cities submitting proposals. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says it's still worth going after...

"If it's a 1-percent chance or a 99-percent chance to bring 4,000 jobs to the city of Rockford, yeah, sure you can quote me as saying I'd fight for that," said McNamara.

The mayor goes onto say having three northern Illinois communities trying for it as opposed to one or two is better.



?He says it increases the odds of getting it done here.