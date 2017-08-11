Rockford Police arrest three "Johns"

(Left to right): Terry Wilder, Evan Bosselman, George Roach

The Rockford Police Department's SCOPE team arrested three men during an undercover investigation into street level prostitution in the city Thursday.

The following three suspects have been charged with solicitation of a sex act:

Terry Wilder, 50, of Belvidere, Evan Bosselman, 29, of Machesney Park, and George Roach, 48, of Rockford.

Police say the investigation was part of the department’s “end demand” approach to combating street level prostitution by targeting “Johns."