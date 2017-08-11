Rockford Police arrest three "Johns" - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police arrest three "Johns"

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
(Left to right): Terry Wilder, Evan Bosselman, George Roach (Left to right): Terry Wilder, Evan Bosselman, George Roach
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Police Department's SCOPE team arrested three men during an undercover investigation into street level prostitution in the city Thursday. 

The following three suspects have been charged with solicitation of a sex act:

Terry Wilder, 50, of Belvidere, Evan Bosselman, 29, of Machesney Park, and George Roach, 48, of Rockford. 

Police say the investigation was part of the department’s “end demand” approach to combating street level prostitution by targeting “Johns."

