Papa John's to offer free medium pizza to blood donors

If you like pizza and like helping those in need then a promo held by Papa John's and local blood donation centers is just for you. The promo runs from August 21st to August 26th at participating blood centers and Papa John's Pizzerias.

Blood donors will receive a coupon for a free medium one topping pizza or an order of free bread sticks after donating. And if you're a football fan, they're giving out magnets with Bears and Packers game day schedules on them with the pizza or bread sticks.

If you are interested in pizza and donating blood for a good cause you can call 877-778-2299 or check their website at www.rrvbc.org to find participating donation centers.