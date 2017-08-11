Police search for suspects in gas station armed robbery

Belvidere Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station overnight.

Police say officers were called out to the Murphy Oil USA, 2005 Gateway Center Drive in Belvidere around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police two men wearing masks came into the gas station and forced the clerk to the ground at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and merchandise. They then demanded the safe open and when the clerk could not open it, one of the suspects hit the clerk with his gun.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and some store merchandise. They were last seen running away from the station towards the Route 20 bypass.

The suspects are each about 5'7" - 5'9" with thin builds and wearing tan pants and white Asics shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department, 815-547-6444, or Boone County Crime Stoppers, 815-547-7867.