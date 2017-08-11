Rockford Police: Man on parole busted with stolen gun

The Rockford Police Department says a Rockford man out on parole is back in jail after allegedly possessing a stolen gun and running from officers.

Nicholas Falls, 29, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen gun charges. Falls was also wanted on a failure to appear warrant and a parole violation warrant.

Police say officers spotted Falls in the 1000 block of School Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers came up to Falls, they say he ran away. He was arrested a short time later.

Police say Falls threw a gun on the ground during the chase. The gun had been previously report stolen in a burglary.